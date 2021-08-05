Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.03%. Tutor Perini updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.800-$2.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TPC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.23. 528,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Tutor Perini has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,106,576.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,086 shares of company stock worth $5,105,022. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

