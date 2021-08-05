Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Sells $187,530.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 156,275 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,680,223 shares in the company, valued at $28,416,267.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $82,031.25.

On Thursday, June 17th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $54,862.50.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $64,762.50.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $56,925.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $49,500.00.

NASDAQ TYME opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Tyme Technologies during the first quarter worth $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Tyme Technologies by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Tyme Technologies by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 29,139 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyme Technologies by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 13,535 shares during the period. 11.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

