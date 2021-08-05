Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Short Interest Down 12.6% in July

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the June 30th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:TSN opened at $70.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $81.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

