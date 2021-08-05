Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Short Interest Down 12.6% in July

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the June 30th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NYSE:TSN opened at $70.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $81.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.
