Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.11 EPS

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.07. 60,742,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,111,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.42. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Barclays boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.54.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

