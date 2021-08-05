UBS Group AG Acquires Shares of 2,907 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU)

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCRCU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCRCU opened at $10.49 on Thursday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $14.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.93.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

