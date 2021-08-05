UBS Group AG Buys New Shares in Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU)

UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
OTCMKTS PACXU opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.40. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02.
Pioneer Merger Profile
