UBS Group AG Buys New Shares in Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU)

UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

OTCMKTS PACXU opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.40. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02.

Pioneer Merger Profile

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

