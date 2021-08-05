UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 49.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Intellicheck were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDN. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Intellicheck by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Intellicheck by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth $430,000. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

IDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intellicheck presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

NASDAQ:IDN opened at $9.20 on Thursday. Intellicheck, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $171.97 million, a PE ratio of -230.00 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.03.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

