UBS Group AG Decreases Position in VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN) by 66.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF stock opened at $43.12 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $55.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.46.

