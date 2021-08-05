UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,080,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 49,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period.

Get Global X MSCI Greece ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GREK opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.11. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $30.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GREK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Greece ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Greece ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.