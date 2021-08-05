UBS Group AG Sells 19,139 Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,139 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 141.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOLO opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $381.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.75. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 9,235.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electrameccanica Vehicles has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

