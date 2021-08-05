UBS Group AG Takes Position in ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFU)

UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFU opened at $10.03 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25.

About ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE

ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

