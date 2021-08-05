UBS Group Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €103.00 Price Target

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been given a €103.00 ($121.18) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.39% from the company’s current price.

KRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Krones in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Krones and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Metzler set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €85.78 ($100.92).

ETR:KRN opened at €87.00 ($102.35) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.72. Krones has a 52-week low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 52-week high of €87.45 ($102.88).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

