UBS Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €215.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €202.00 ($237.65).

Shares of MTX opened at €204.80 ($240.94) on Monday. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a twelve month high of €224.90 ($264.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 144.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €209.95.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

