UBS Group Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €13.55 Price Target

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been given a €13.55 ($15.94) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. UniCredit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €11.68 ($13.74).

UniCredit has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

