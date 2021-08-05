UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.55. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $40.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.