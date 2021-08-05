UBS Group Upgrades Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) to “Neutral”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Commerzbank raised shares of Scor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.75.

OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $2.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.42. Scor has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.2178 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Scor’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

