UBS Group Upgrades Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) to “Neutral”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Commerzbank raised shares of Scor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.75.
OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $2.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.42. Scor has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03.
Scor Company Profile
SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.
