UGI (NYSE:UGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

UGI (NYSE:UGI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. UGI’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. UGI updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS.
NYSE:UGI traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $46.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. UGI has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $48.20.
Several analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.
UGI Company Profile
UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.
