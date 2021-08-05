UGI (NYSE:UGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

UGI (NYSE:UGI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. UGI’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. UGI updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS.

NYSE:UGI traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $46.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. UGI has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $48.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $403,884.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

