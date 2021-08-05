Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UCTT. DA Davidson raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of UCTT opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,172.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $392,389.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,205.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,904 shares of company stock worth $809,943 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $704,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 81.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 420,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,585,000 after buying an additional 188,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

