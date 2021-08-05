Ultra Market Capitalization Achieves $155.35 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Ultra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $155.35 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,612.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $546.81 or 0.01346384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.57 or 0.00346122 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00150014 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001225 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00017281 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002199 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

