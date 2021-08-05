UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 48.77%.

Shares of UMH Properties stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.40.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UMH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. UMH Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other UMH Properties news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders have acquired 143 shares of company stock worth $3,011 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.