Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $18.10, but opened at $18.85. Under Armour shares last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 44,466 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UA shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UA. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,386,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 55.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,287,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,910,000 after buying an additional 3,651,741 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,017,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 55.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,972,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,793,000 after buying an additional 1,779,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after buying an additional 523,284 shares during the period. 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.89 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.34.

About Under Armour (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

