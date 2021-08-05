Unification Price Hits $0.13 (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Unification has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $56,333.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unification has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Unification coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unification Profile

FUND is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The official website for Unification is unification.com . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

