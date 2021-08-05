Unifty Trading Up 23.2% This Week (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last seven days, Unifty has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. Unifty has a total market cap of $28.33 million and $348,255.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can now be bought for $27.02 or 0.00065980 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00046828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00101191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.86 or 0.00141292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,898.96 or 0.99881411 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.56 or 0.00829245 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,507 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

