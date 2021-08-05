Unisocks (SOCKS) Trading Up 66.8% This Week

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Unisocks has a total market cap of $35.31 million and $133,363.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for about $112,446.19 or 2.74397718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unisocks has traded up 66.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unisocks alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00058769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00016865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $375.70 or 0.00916812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00097377 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00042875 BTC.

Unisocks Profile

Unisocks is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unisocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unisocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.