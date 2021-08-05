Unistake (UNISTAKE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $350,616.00

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for $0.0389 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unistake has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unistake has a market cap of $6.96 million and approximately $350,616.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unistake alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00046806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00100579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00139477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,318.68 or 1.01040582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.26 or 0.00829633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Unistake

Unistake’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,924,363 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unistake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unistake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unistake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.