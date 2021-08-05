Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) SVP Gerald P. Kenney Sells 10,000 Shares

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $242,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,832.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
UIS stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.38. 246,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,567. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.47.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 59.99% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $517.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
About Unisys
Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.
