Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) SVP Gerald P. Kenney Sells 10,000 Shares

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $242,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,832.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

UIS stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.38. 246,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,567. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 59.99% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $517.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UIS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,430,000 after buying an additional 82,816 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 1st quarter worth $2,592,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 230.4% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 65,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 45,778 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,498,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,081,000 after buying an additional 121,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 18,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.