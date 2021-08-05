Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Shares Gap Up to $22.32

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.32, but opened at $24.00. Unisys shares last traded at $23.77, with a volume of 3,355 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Unisys alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $517.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.57 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 59.99% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

In other news, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $334,319.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 177,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,241.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $354,538.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UIS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Unisys by 573.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Unisys by 123.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Unisys by 176.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Unisys by 9.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Unisys in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.