United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 389.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

UBSI traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $34.58. 3,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.79. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UBSI shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.89.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

