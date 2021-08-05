United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.72 EPS

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 33.47% and a negative net margin of 12.20%.

UIHC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.11. 195,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,190. United Insurance has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $177.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UIHC shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of United Insurance in a report on Thursday.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

