United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €34.10 by Jefferies Financial Group

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €34.10 ($40.12) target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UTDI. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on United Internet in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Internet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.09 ($49.52).

Shares of ETR:UTDI opened at €34.23 ($40.27) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.47. United Internet has a 52-week low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 52-week high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

