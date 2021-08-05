United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to post $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64. United Parcel Service posted earnings of $2.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $11.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.80 to $11.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $12.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.32. 87,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,555,972. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $165.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $143.28 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

