United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $5.52 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of United States Steel in a report issued on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.52 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United States Steel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get United States Steel alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on X. Credit Suisse Group raised United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27. United States Steel has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $29.97.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United States Steel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in United States Steel by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in United States Steel by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 14,077 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in United States Steel by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 342,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 97,056 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.