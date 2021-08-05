Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unitil had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

Unitil stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.30. 184,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,187. Unitil has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $756.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.98.

Get Unitil alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 70.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UTL shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Unitil in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.