Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Plans $0.78 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Universal has raised its dividend by 41.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of UVV traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.93. The stock had a trading volume of 159,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,764. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.72. Universal has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $60.95.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $617.59 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.41%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 4,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $258,776.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $230,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,919 shares of company stock worth $1,080,032 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

