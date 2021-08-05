Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Position Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UEIC opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.98. Universal Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $65.02. The firm has a market cap of $614.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Electronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

