Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) – Barrington Research lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on UTI. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

NYSE UTI opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $228.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $8.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

