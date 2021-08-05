Upfiring (UFR) Price Tops $0.0342 on Top Exchanges

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Upfiring coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0342 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Upfiring has a market cap of $820,888.67 and approximately $1,220.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Upfiring has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00454148 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001150 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.35 or 0.00790215 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Upfiring Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.