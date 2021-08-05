Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of UPWK stock traded down $3.89 on Friday, reaching $47.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,089. Upwork has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.90 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.81.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $64,267.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 700,311 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,602.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,627. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Upwork by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,331,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,247,000 after purchasing an additional 610,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,500,000 after purchasing an additional 93,816 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Upwork by 7.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,640,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,799,000 after acquiring an additional 403,950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Upwork by 150.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Upwork by 123.8% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

