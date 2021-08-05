USDJ Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC on major exchanges. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.85 million and $10.95 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00049136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00102799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00146836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,391.25 or 0.99962741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002782 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.52 or 0.00855408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

