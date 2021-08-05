USDK (USDK) Reaches Market Cap of $28.60 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.60 million and $171.94 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00046887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00103069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00141595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,943.07 or 1.00154897 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.91 or 0.00831488 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About USDK

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

