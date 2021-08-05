Utz Brands (UTZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.72 million. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Utz Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $21.75 on Thursday. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

UTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens raised shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

