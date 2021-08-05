V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VFC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.38.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $79.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 52-week low of $58.92 and a 52-week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,457,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 117,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,416,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in V.F. by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in V.F. by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 63,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in V.F. by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

