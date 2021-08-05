V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Barclays

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.38.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $79.27 on Monday. V.F. has a 52-week low of $58.92 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.95.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in V.F. by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,808,000 after buying an additional 11,573,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $294,785,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 1,673.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302,152 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in V.F. by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,556 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in V.F. by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

