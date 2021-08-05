V-ID (VIDT) Price Up 65.5% This Week

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00058870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00017192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.91 or 0.00917113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00097605 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00042865 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

