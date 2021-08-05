V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 143 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.11.

Shares of ODFL traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $272.19. The company had a trading volume of 388,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.54. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

