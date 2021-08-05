V Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,395. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.50. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $49.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

