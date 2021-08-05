V Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,670 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 131,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

CSCO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,782,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,609,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $234.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

