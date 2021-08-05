V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 333 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,148,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,435. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $207.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. upped their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.21.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

