Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valeo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $14.44 on Monday. Valeo has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

