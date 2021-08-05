Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valeo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $14.44 on Monday. Valeo has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

