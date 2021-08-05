VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Shares Purchased by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $265,000.

NYSEARCA HYEM traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,305. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.77. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $24.05.

